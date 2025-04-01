Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,573 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.