Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – March 29th

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, Salesforce, and Arista Networks are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, deploy, or capitalize on AI technologies, such as machine learning, data analytics, and automation. Investors typically purchase these stocks anticipating that advancements in AI will transform industries and drive significant future growth in these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,374,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,553,289. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $106.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $31.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $796.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,303. The company has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $950.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $983.23. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.25 on Friday, reaching $152.72. 8,915,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.82.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $7.77 on Friday, reaching $270.04. 4,972,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,642,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.91. 9,780,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

