Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.08% of Belden worth $548,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Belden by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Belden by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

BDC stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.82.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

In related news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,776.79. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at $11,939,527.05. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

