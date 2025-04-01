B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of B&G Foods worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 108,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 61,619 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 38,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.47. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Report on BGS

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.