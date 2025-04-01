BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 127,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 46,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,177,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 108,030 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

BCRX stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

