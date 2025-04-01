Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.15% of Boot Barn worth $517,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.14. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

