Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.14%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.