Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Bread Financial worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88,081 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 72,204 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

