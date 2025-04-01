Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Insider Activity

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. The trade was a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,065.52. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

