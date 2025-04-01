Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $93.64 and a 12-month high of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.66%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

