Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $2,602,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 352,534 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $89.26.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

