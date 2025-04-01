Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – March 29th

Quantum Biopharma, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Gibraltar Industries are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products or in providing related ancillary services. These stocks offer investors exposure to the emerging legal cannabis market and its potential growth, though they can also be subject to regulatory and industry-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of Quantum Biopharma stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,093,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,071. Quantum Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $63.77. 358,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $138.35.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $59.49. 290,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $81.90.

