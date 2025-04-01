Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,927 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $400,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. This trade represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. The trade was a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

