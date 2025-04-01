Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of CAG stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAG
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.