Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

