Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $159,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,884 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,264,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,269,000 after purchasing an additional 599,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,280,000 after purchasing an additional 574,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,340.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 476,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,590,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

JNPR stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Argus cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

