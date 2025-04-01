Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,630 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Coty by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coty by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

