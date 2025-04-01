Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,979,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,548,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after acquiring an additional 358,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after acquiring an additional 315,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

