Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after buying an additional 110,753 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $740,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FOX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FOX from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

