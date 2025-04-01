Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,440 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of CG Oncology worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CG Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CGON stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.60. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $29,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CG Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.