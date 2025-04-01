Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Workiva by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,894,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 839.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 213,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Workiva from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $475,628.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,352.16. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $88,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,250.80. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

