Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 2,449,367 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

