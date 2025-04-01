Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at $60,441,915.92. This trade represents a 1.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

