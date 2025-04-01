Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,058,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $586,486,000 after buying an additional 70,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,219,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $72.49 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

