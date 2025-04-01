Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $132,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,634,000 after buying an additional 157,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,032.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

