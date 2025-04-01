Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 920.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.