Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $6,356,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 143,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.