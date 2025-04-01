Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.73 and a 200-day moving average of $231.79. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $196.83 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

