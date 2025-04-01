Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of InterDigital worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 404.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in InterDigital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,260. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,830. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $206.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $231.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.