Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 123.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.05.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.34 and a 1-year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

