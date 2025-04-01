Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. This trade represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

