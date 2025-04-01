Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 13,510 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

PK stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

