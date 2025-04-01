Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 22.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 754,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W downgraded Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

