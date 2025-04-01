Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amedisys worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $598.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.