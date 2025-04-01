Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Revvity by 23.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 684,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Revvity by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of RVTY opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

