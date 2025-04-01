Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.7 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

