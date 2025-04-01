Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,084 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,379 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 26.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,510,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CarMax by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,617,000.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.

CarMax stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.

In related news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,024.05. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

