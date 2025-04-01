Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,202 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 483.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 609,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,391,000 after buying an additional 505,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

