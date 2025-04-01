Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 269 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,623,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $53,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,090,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after purchasing an additional 134,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $345,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,689.04. The trade was a 60.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 stock opened at $266.27 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.51.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

