Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 42,165 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,165 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 120.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 79.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 51.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

