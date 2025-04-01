Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,993,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $423,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $188,399,000 after purchasing an additional 143,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,717,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,516,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $120,847.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,907.78. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $531,020.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,537.72. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $12,168,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDGL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

MDGL stock opened at $331.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.00 and a 1-year high of $377.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

