Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,869 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MARA were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of MARA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in MARA by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MARA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MARA by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 5.95. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

