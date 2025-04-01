Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 7,294 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,336,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 434.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,086,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 883,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,138,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,663.90. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.51%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

