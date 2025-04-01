Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Capri by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Capri Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

