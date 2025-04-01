Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 1.11% of iShares MSCI China A ETF worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 129,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 51,702 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

CNYA stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $218.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.39. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

