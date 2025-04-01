Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,017 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.05. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 144.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

