Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,128 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in News were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 4.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in News by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of News by 11.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of News by 27.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 43,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NWS opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

