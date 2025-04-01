Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Crocs worth $599,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.66.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

