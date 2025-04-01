Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.10% of Cytokinetics worth $560,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. Evercore ISI upgraded Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,425,881.75. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,621.72. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,525. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

