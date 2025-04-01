Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $524,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 127.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 62,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 491,477 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

DAR stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

