Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – March 30th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Ford Motor, AbbVie, and PepsiCo are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that pay a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of regular dividends. They offer investors both the potential for capital appreciation and a steady income stream, making them a popular choice for long-term, income-focused investment strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 86,387,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,881,418. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 198,092,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,384,745. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 136,793,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,809,757. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,477,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.95. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $149.27. 8,549,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

